Win Tickets to ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Advanced Screening!

January 23, 2017 5:00 AM
Listen all week for your chance to win four tickets to the advanced screening of “The Lego Batman Movie,” starring Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and more! The screening is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, at Tysons AMC.

In “The Lego Batman Movie,” Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted, and all of the adventures in between.

“The Lego Batman Movie” hits theaters nationwide February 10, but you can see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else.

Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

