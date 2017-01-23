Title and Release Date Revealed for Next Star Wars

The next chapter in the Star Wars saga is called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the franchise’s website announced Monday.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the new film. “The Last Jedi” was produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

“The Last Jedi” is set to be released December 15, 2017.

The title of the newest chapter in the saga of Luke Skywalker has some worried on Twitter.

The opening crawl to "The Last Jedi." pic.twitter.com/zkgQcX5JRc — Brutally Honest K2SO (@HonestK2SO) January 23, 2017

is luke the last jedi. is rey the last jedi. is luke going to die. IS LUKE GOING TO DIE — abbe 🌾 (@rrrroux) January 23, 2017

"When gone am I, the last of the Jedi you will be." — Yoda https://t.co/GMoaq3lKTK — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 23, 2017

Who is the last jedi? is Rey the last jedi? but the plural for jedi is also jedi so this can refer to more than one jedi pic.twitter.com/xCnxVpjCek — Jihane (@wakandaho) January 23, 2017

WHY IS IT RED. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN. WH https://t.co/dE49SDR5mm — stronger together (@gxryking) January 23, 2017

