Title and Release Date Revealed for Next Star Wars

The next chapter in the Star Wars saga is called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the franchise’s website announced Monday.
Rian Johnson wrote and directed the new film. “The Last Jedi” was produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.
“The Last Jedi” is set to be released December 15, 2017.
The title of the newest chapter in the saga of Luke Skywalker has some worried on Twitter.
