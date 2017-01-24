Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars

By Hayden Wright
Justin Timberlake became an Oscar nominee this morning for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the Trolls soundtrack. JT will face Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for “How Far I’ll Go,” his contribution to the Moana soundtrack, two songs from La La Land—“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars”—and “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.
In the film categories, La La Land leads the pack of 2017 Oscar contenders with 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations in Oscar history. The showbiz musical was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Original Screenplay, and more. It received a citation for Best Score and two nominations for Best Song (“Audition” and “City of Stars”). Other nomination leaders included Moonlight, Arrival and Hell or High Water.
The honorees were announced via livestream this morning in atypical format: Previous nominees and winners like Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and Guillermo del Toro gave running commentary about their own Oscar experiences while a voiceover delivered the news.
Here’s a full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Film Editing
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
