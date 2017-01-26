Elton John to Score ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

January 26, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Elton John, The Devil Wears Prada

The 2006 smash hit “The Devil Wears Prada” is headed to Broadway, and Elton John is on board to write the music.

The 69-year-old singer is no stranger to musicals. He previously scored the 1997 movie “The Lion King” and 2008’s “Billy Elliot: The Musical.”

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John said in a release obtained by People Magazine. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

Video on Demand
Talent

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live