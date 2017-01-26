Elton John to Score ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

The 2006 smash hit “The Devil Wears Prada” is headed to Broadway, and Elton John is on board to write the music.

The 69-year-old singer is no stranger to musicals. He previously scored the 1997 movie “The Lion King” and 2008’s “Billy Elliot: The Musical.”

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John said in a release obtained by People Magazine. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

