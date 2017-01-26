LP on Whistling, Bar Fights & Exes (Watch)

January 26, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: LP

Singer songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi) has written for artists like Rihanna and Cyndi Lauper, but it’s her thriving solo career that enticed fans to DC Lottery Live on January 24.

Originally from Long Island, LP has released three albums and one EP.

Her gorgeous vocals are complemented by her bright, clear whistle. She first played around with whistling on her 2012 album “Into the Wild.”

To pull it off in live performances, she chugs bottles of water, as she told 94.7 Fresh FM’s Darik Kristofer after her show on Tuesday.

LP’s new single, “Lost On You,” was number one in Europe for weeks, and it’s now climbing up the U.S. charts.

She told Darik the song is about the loneliness of being in a relationship that’s about to end, and the “adult dilemmas” that “make you question everything about yourself.”

See clips of LP’s performance at DC Lottery Live below.

The amazing LP (@iamlpofficial) performed "Other People" at @dclottery live today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

A video posted by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

@iamlpofficial sings her hit "Lost on You" at @dclottery live, more coming to 947FreshFM.com

A video posted by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

More from Darik Kristofer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

Video on Demand
Talent
Connect with Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live