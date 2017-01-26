LP on Whistling, Bar Fights & Exes (Watch)

Singer songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi) has written for artists like Rihanna and Cyndi Lauper, but it’s her thriving solo career that enticed fans to DC Lottery Live on January 24.

Originally from Long Island, LP has released three albums and one EP.

Her gorgeous vocals are complemented by her bright, clear whistle. She first played around with whistling on her 2012 album “Into the Wild.”

To pull it off in live performances, she chugs bottles of water, as she told 94.7 Fresh FM’s Darik Kristofer after her show on Tuesday.

LP’s new single, “Lost On You,” was number one in Europe for weeks, and it’s now climbing up the U.S. charts.

She told Darik the song is about the loneliness of being in a relationship that’s about to end, and the “adult dilemmas” that “make you question everything about yourself.”

See clips of LP’s performance at DC Lottery Live below.

The amazing LP (@iamlpofficial) performed "Other People" at @dclottery live today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A video posted by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:46am PST

@iamlpofficial sings her hit "Lost on You" at @dclottery live, more coming to 947FreshFM.com A video posted by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:51am PST

