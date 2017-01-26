The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Spotted Out at Dave & Buster’s

By Amanda Wicks
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been keeping their budding romance under wraps, but they were caught out last night (January 25th) at a Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.
Related: The Weeknd Subtly Jabs Justin Bieber Over ‘Wack’ Insult
The new couple’s date night turned out to be more of a friends night with French Montana and Jaden Smith, among others, hanging out at the adult arcade. The Weeknd and Gomez weren’t spotted in a photo together, but Montana shared a photo posing with The Weeknd and Jaden Smith on Instagram, while TMZ obtained photographic evidence that Gomez was also at the same D&B party.
It seems as though their romance is the real deal. After all, the couple who plays together stays together.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hit Dave & Buster's For Date Night (PHOTOS) dlvr.it/NCZ4r7—
(@TMZ) January 26, 2017
Comments are closed.