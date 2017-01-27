Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee Gees

By Brian Ives

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend, Celine Dion, Andra Day, DNCE, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, Pentatonix and Keith Urban will pay tribute to the Bee Gees at “Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 14, two days after the GRAMMY Awards.

The lone surviving member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb, will also appear and perform at the show. His brother Maurice Gibb died in 2003, while Robin Gibb passed in 2012.

This concert follows the format of other post-GRAMMY Awards concert events like 2014’s “The Beatles: The Night That Changed America—A GRAMMY Salute,” and 2015’s “Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life—An All-Star GRAMMY Salute.”

Get information on ticket sales here. The show will air on CBS at a later date.