Watch Missy Elliott’s Stunning New Video for ‘I’m Better’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rap legend Missy Elliott has returned with the new song and video “I’m better,” and if you asked her she’d say she’s “better than ever.” The video for the song features Lamb and an eccentric cast of dancers dangling from strings like puppets, collapsing on the ground and transforming into puddles of water and dancing in a deep pool.

The dynamic song features a sparse, ominous percussive keyboard passage, spare, well-placed beats, deep-groove bass lines and autotune-inflected vocals full of sass.

“Yeah he got bands in the Bando/ Missy got dudes in Orlando/ Plus I got cars that he paying for/ Man, I be too much to handle,” Elliott raps.

“It’s another day another chance/ I wake up I wanna dance/ So as long as I got my friends I’m better, I’m better, I’m better,” responds Lamb in the chorus.

“I’m Better” was directed by Elliott and Dave Myers and the special effects, choreography and staging are stunning.

Elliott last appeared alongside Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monáe and Zendaya in the song “This is For My Girls,” which was written to accompany Michelle Obama’s educational program for third world children, “Let Girls Learn.

The rapper’s last album, The Cookbook, came out in 2005 and hit number two on the Billboard 200.