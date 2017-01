Listen mornings to The Tommy Show and middays to Dana McKay this week for your chance to win four tickets to Disney On Ice: Dream Big!

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big — playing at the Verizon Center February 15 through 20.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Verizon Center box office, with tickets to opening night just $15, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Disney On Ice