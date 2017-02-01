New Depeche Mode Song ‘Where’s the Revolution’ Coming this Week

By Hayden Wright

Details about the new Depeche Mode album Spirit are coming into focus: A new single called “Where’s the Revolution” will debut this week and the record will drop March 17.

Tomorrow, a groundhog may call for six more weeks of winter but you can pencil in roughly six more weeks of waiting for Depeche Mode’s album. Spirit will be the band’s follow-up to Delta Machine, which they released in 2013.

The new album marks the band’s first collaboration with producer James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco (Foals, Florence & The Machine, Arctic Monkeys).

In just a few days, fans will get a taste of what to expect on Spirit. In today’s political climate, a song called “Where’s the Revolution” sounds pretty timely. The icons will embark on a world tour this summer to promote the album.