Imagine Dragons Score Nintendo Super Bowl Commercial

By Amanda Wicks

It’s only been one day since Imagine Dragons debuted their new single “Believer,” but it’s already appearing in a commercial. The song showed up in the Nintendo Switch Super Bowl commercial, which will officially debut on February 5th during the Super Bowl.

Nintendo posted the extended cut today (February 1st) showing off its latest gaming system. Players can “switch” between handheld gaming and a full home console, so that their gaming experience has the flexibility and freedom they do. Switch won’t arrive until March 3rd, though.

Although the band doesn’t appear in the commercial, they’re the latest musical name to participate in this year’s Super Bowl commercials. Justin Timberlake teased his ad with Bai yesterday while Lady Gaga shared that she’ll be appearing in Tiffany’s very first Super Bowl commercial.

Check out the Nintendo ad below.