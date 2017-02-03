Michael Bublé Shares Update on Son’s Cancer Treatment

By Amanda Wicks

Michael Bublé shared sad news with fans in November when he revealed that his son Noah was undergoing chemotherapy in the U.S. after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s back with a positive update.

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato shared 3-year-old Noah’s status on Facebook. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the couple wrote in a statement. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”