Nordstrom to Stop Selling Ivanka Trump Brand

Nordstrom is ending its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.

On Thursday, the department store announced it is removing the brand from its website.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement obtained by the New York Times. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

However, a brand spokesman denied that the Nordstrom had not bought clothes for the spring season.

As the Times reports, “The move comes amid an effort by what is called the #GrabYourWallet campaign to encourage shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his family and his donors.”

Nordstrom primarily sold Ivanka Trump’s line of shoes.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter