Watch Idris Elba Get Valentine’s Day Advice From Kids

British heartthrob Idris Elba is looking for a date for Valentine’s Day. Luckily, some pint-sized wingmen and wingwomen are on hand to offer love advice.

In a video for Omaze, the actor requests Valentine’s Day ideas from a group of kids, including one little girl who claims to have 25 boyfriends.

“The Dark Tower” star’s romantic quest is for a good cause: he’s raising money for the non-profit organization W.E. Can Lead.

Watch the adorable video below:

Fans of the actor can donate to the organization for the chance to go on a date with Elba.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter