Win Advanced Screening Tickets to ‘Fist Fight’

Listen nights to Britt Waters for your chance to win four tickets to the advanced screening of “Fist Fight” on February 13 at AMC Mazza Gallerie.

On the last day of the school year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw-down after school.

“Fist Fight” hits theaters February 17, but you can see it before anyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.