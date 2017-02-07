Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary, Pence Breaks Tie

The Senate has confirmed Betsy DeVos as Donald Trump’s secretary of education, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

Lawmakers were split right down the middle to confirm DeVos, which forced Pence to step in.

This was the first time a vice president has had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination, according to the Senate historian.

I appreciate the Senate's diligence & am honored to serve as @usedgov Secretary. Let's improve options & outcomes for all US students. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 7, 2017

Today’s vote to confirm Education Secretary @BetsyDeVos was a vote for every child having a chance at a world-class education. https://t.co/zdF3OzIohN — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 7, 2017

Democrats pushed hard against DeVos, citing her lack of public school experience and her involvement with charter schools.

Two Republicans voted against DeVos; Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Read more on the confirmation vote here.

