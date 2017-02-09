George and Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins

February 9, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Amal Clooney, George Clooney, pregnancy

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins this June, according to The Talk’s Julie Chen.

On Thursday’s episode of the CBS daytime show, Chen announced, “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant!”

Chen continued, “Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June. The two have been married for just about two and a half years.”

Congratulations to the couple!

