Britney Spears Confirms Her Niece Maddie is Home

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie is home after being involved in a serious ATV accident earlier this week.

Jamie’s sister Britney took to social media to share the news and thank fans for their support.

“So grateful that Maddie was about to go home today…it’s truly a miracle,” she wrote. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered!”

“Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week,” she continued. “My family appreciate it more than you will ever know.”