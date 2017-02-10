Ryan Adams Emails Bryan Adams Every Year on His Birthday

By Hayden Wright

Ryan Adams has spent a great deal of his career fending off confusion with Bryan Adams, and wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about his experience with that classic heckle: “Play ‘Summer of ’69!'” (The joke is that Bryan’s catalog is superior to Ryan’s, and their names sound similar). Ryan recounted the stunning moment a disrespectful concertgoer first delivered the dig.

“I walked down the few wooden steps in front of the stage to the aisle where all the fingers pointed,” he wrote. “By the time I got there, I was so angry. I felt humiliated, but what else could be done? Either way, I had lost something. Unlike a more seasoned comic or musician, I didn’t have the experience to ignore a situation like this or to use wit to turn it around. I felt a kind of disappointment and disillusionment that I had never known — and it was in front of a thousand-plus people.”

In any case, Ryan wrote about taking the strange crowd reactions in stride and learning to love Bryan Adams, with whom he shares a birthday.

Each year, Ryan says, he sends “genius” Bryan a message to celebrate one touchpoint of their cosmic bond.