Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini Team Up for GRAMMYs Performance

By Amanda Wicks

Best New Artist nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham joined forces at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards for a medley performance that wove back and forth between Lukas Graham’s “7 Years” and Ballerini’s “Peter Pan.”

Related: GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

Lukas Graham backed both lead singer Lukas Forchhammer and Ballerini as everyone stood on a circular stage.

Paired side by side, the two songs took on new meaning and showed off why each artist received a nomination. “7 Years” looks at growth over a lifetime while Ballerini meditates on a man who can’t break free of his arrested adolescence.

Forchhammer grew increasingly emotional as the performance progressed. Towards the end, he wrapped his arm around Ballerini’s shoulders and the two ended by singing the last line for “7 Years” together for an impactful performance.