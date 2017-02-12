See Highlights From the 59th Annual Grammys

The 59th annual GRAMMY awards are on Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” is hosting the ceremonies live on CBS.

Tonight’s show features live performances from some of the biggest names in music including Beyoncé, Adele, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and Carrie Underwood.

As far as nominations go, Beyoncé leads the pack this year with nine including “Album Of The Year” and “Song Of The Year.” Other artists hoping to take home the hardware include Ariana Grande (two nominations), Justin Bieber (four nominations), Drake (seven nominations) and Demi Lovato (one nomination).

Dozens of early winners were announced on Sunday. This year marked Beyonce’s 21st win, even before the show, while David Bowie beat out Prince for his final album.

Chance the Rapper won Best New Artist in the first award of the evening. He is only the fourth hip-hop act to win the Best New Artist honor.

Beyoncé stunned in glitter and gold for her performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

WATCH: Beyoncé's Full Grammy Performance of Love Drought & Sandcastles. #GRAMMYs 🐝 pic.twitter.com/KMzDzcAv2b — BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017

See some of the night's winners below.

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele

Pop Vocal Album: “25,” Adele

Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya



Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin,” Flume

Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie



R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel, Lalah Hathaway

R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

R&B Album: “Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce

