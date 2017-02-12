Singer Joy Villa Wears Trump-Inspired Dress to Grammys

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa graced the 2017 GRAMMY Awards red carpet on Sunday night in a Donald Trump-inspired gown that turned heads.

Villa adopted Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” for her navy blue dress with red, silver and white detailing. The train sports “TRUMP” in shining letters.

Reactions on social media were mixed, needless to say. In hundreds of tweets, some called the singer “brave” and others were left wondering why she chose to wear the dress.

