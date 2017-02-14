Burger King Offers Adult Toy Meals on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: burger king, Dana, Dana's Dirt, Weird news

This ad looks like a skit straight out of Saturday Night Live, but apparently it’s real. Burger King is spicing things up for Valentine’s Day by offering adult meals for two – complete with one of three adult toys!

Each meal comes with two Whoppers, two French fries, two beers, and either a feather duster, a head massager, or a blindfold.

Don’t get too excited though, they’re only available at select BK locations in Israel.

Here’s the ad.

Via USA Today.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live