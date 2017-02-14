Burger King Offers Adult Toy Meals on Valentine’s Day

This ad looks like a skit straight out of Saturday Night Live, but apparently it’s real. Burger King is spicing things up for Valentine’s Day by offering adult meals for two – complete with one of three adult toys!

Each meal comes with two Whoppers, two French fries, two beers, and either a feather duster, a head massager, or a blindfold.

Don’t get too excited though, they’re only available at select BK locations in Israel.

Here’s the ad.

Via USA Today.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.