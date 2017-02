Jeremy Meeks, aka “Hot Mugshot Guy” wanted to take advantage of his notoriety by becoming a model after he was released from prison, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

He just walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show at New York’s fashion week.

New York fashion week with My best friend and amazing manager !!! @jimjordanphotography @whitecrossmanagement #godisgood A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Thanks for all the love #Blessed A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

