John Mayer is Cupid’s Secret Weapon

By Amanda Wicks

John Mayer wants to bring all the lovers of the world together.

Mayer posted a Valentine’s Day Message on Instagram this morning (February 14th) that encouraged people to tag someone they had a crush on.

In the video, he addressed everybody who had been tagged by playing them a quick acoustic song. “Somebody’s stalking you/ Somebody wants to talk to you/ Somebody wants to take a walk with you/ Somebody wants for you to follow them too/ So, you got a crush, ain’t it nice to know?” he sang.

What happens from there is anybody’s guess. Mayer’s just doing his part to spread the love.