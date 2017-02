Need a soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re looking for love or in a relationship, check out the best love songs on 94.7 Fresh FM right now.

1. “Love Me Now” – John Legend

2. “Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur

3. “Let Me Love You” – DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber

4. “Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

5. “One Call Away” – Charlie Puth

