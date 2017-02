Adam Levine received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday but his little girl stole the show.

While sitting on her mom Behati Prinsloo’s lap, Dusty Rose found the camera.

My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL. @bootswallace thank you. โญ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

Here’s another cute one.

A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. ๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿ‘งโญ๏ธ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

