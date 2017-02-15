See This D.C. Mom’s Adorable Valentines for Her Son’s Class

February 15, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: kids, Valentine's Day

One mom went all out when making valentines for her son’s class, and the result is adorable.

Keami Gary, a 20-year-old from D.C., tweeted pictures of her mom’s handiwork, saying “my mother is so extra when it comes to my little brother lmao they’re so cute tho.” Keami’s little brother is four years old, and her mom Shavon always goes overboard with crafts like this, BuzzFeed reports.

Shavon told BuzzFeed she had “wanted to step outside the box this year” for Valentine’s Day.

The valentines were a hit on social media.

