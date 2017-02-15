See This D.C. Mom’s Adorable Valentines for Her Son’s Class

my mother is so extra when it comes to my little brother lmao they're so cute tho❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJtclWdfq1 — NYQUIL (@KEAMIKARDASHIAN) February 14, 2017

One mom went all out when making valentines for her son’s class, and the result is adorable.

Keami Gary, a 20-year-old from D.C., tweeted pictures of her mom’s handiwork, saying “my mother is so extra when it comes to my little brother lmao they’re so cute tho.” Keami’s little brother is four years old, and her mom Shavon always goes overboard with crafts like this, BuzzFeed reports.

Shavon told BuzzFeed she had “wanted to step outside the box this year” for Valentine’s Day.

The valentines were a hit on social media.

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN @Khryssi05 uhm I want a valentine from Landon they're SO cute — #eggplantwinkyface (@QueeFawnduh) February 14, 2017

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN I love this so much. So creative. My mama would make each kid give them back when done so she could keep them lol — DollFace💕 (@SubBarbie) February 14, 2017

@KEAMIKARDASHIAN this is so pure and cute and super smart tbh💖 — chihiro (@kellypuss) February 14, 2017

