Hulu just added the entire “Golden Girls” series to their service.

To celebrate, they invited Elle King to sing the show’s theme song.

She nailed it.

And here she is talking about why she loves the show so much.

We’ve been thinking about getting rid of cable and signing up for Hulu… I think I’m sold now.



