‘Love Actually’ Sequel on the Way

The Christmas-themed romantic comedy, “Love Actually,” has a sequel coming…to television.
BBC and Comic Relief, a British charity co-founded by the film’s writer and director Richard Curtis, announced the sequel on Wednesday.
“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Curtis said in a statement.
The short film will provide an update on where the characters from the original film are now–14 years later in 2017.
Original cast members Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Andrew Lincoln have all confirmed their participation in the sequel.
The movie will air on May 25 on NBC in the United States.
