‘Love Actually’ Sequel on the Way

The Christmas-themed romantic comedy, “Love Actually,” has a sequel coming…to television.

BBC and Comic Relief, a British charity co-founded by the film’s writer and director Richard Curtis, announced the sequel on Wednesday.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Curtis said in a statement.

The short film will provide an update on where the characters from the original film are now–14 years later in 2017.

The #LoveActually cast is reuniting 14 years later for a short film: https://t.co/SkAeMUzQUY pic.twitter.com/tn2cNxclla — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 15, 2017

Original cast members Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Andrew Lincoln have all confirmed their participation in the sequel.

The movie will air on May 25 on NBC in the United States.

