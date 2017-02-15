Most Americans Would Choose Money Over True Love, Survey Says

February 15, 2017 1:46 PM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: money, surveys

Does love really conquer all? If it’s up against cold, hard cash, true love may be the second choice.

In a survey conducted by Survey Monkey and Money magazine, more than half of respondents said they would choose $1 million per year for the rest of their lives over finding their one true love. To be specific, 51 percent of the 4,447 people surveyed picked the payout.

Predictably, those more likely to choose love were people who are married (53 percent) or in civil unions or domestic partnerships (55 percent). For everyone else, money won out.

Of course, money problems are at play here. Another question asked if respondents had “anxiety” about their financial situation, of which around 70 percent answered yes.

Here’s all that information wrapped up in a neat graphic.

Via Survey Monkey / Money

(Courtesy of SurveyMonkey/Money)

Hear The Tommy Show’s take on the results of the study below.

Would you choose money over love? Take our poll below.

