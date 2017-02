Listen mornings this week for your chance to celebrate Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week with The Tommy Show! If you win, you and a friend can enjoy lunch with Tommy, Kelly and Jen at Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge on February 24 at noon.

There are 70 restaurants participating in Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week, from February 17 through 26, with special $35 dinner menus and lunch at select locations starting at $10.

Courtesy of Visit Alexandria