Watch the Official Video for Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

February 21, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

Katy Perry released the official music video for her single “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring Skip Marley, on Monday. The track is the first single from Perry’s highly anticipated new studio album.

The colorful and futuristic music video takes place at a dystopian theme park with rides like The Wheel, Bombs Away and the Great American Dream Drop.

Perry and Sia co-wrote the song, while Max Martin handled production.

