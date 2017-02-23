Beyoncé Pulls Out of Coachella Performance

Beyoncé has backed out of her performance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Complex.

Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Thursday.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said.

“However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

So, maybe next year, folks.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter