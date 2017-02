By Radio.com Staff

Meghan Trainor has released a new single titled “I’m A Lady.”

“I don’t look like them (I ain’t worried about it), I don’t talk like them (I ain’t worried about it),” Trainor sings. “I know I’m a gem (I ain’t worried about it), I ain’t worried about it ’cause I’m a lady.”

The track is featured in the new movie Smurfs: The Lost Village, which hits theaters on April 7th.

Check out Meghan’s latest below.