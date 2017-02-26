See the Big Winners of the 2017 Oscars

February 26, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Oscars, 89th Academy Awards, oscars

The 89th Annual Academy Awards are here, and we’ve got you covered with all the major winners from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 2017 Oscars, which began with a live rendition of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Justin Timberlake. Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend and Sting are also performing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In the film categories, “La La Land” leads the pack of contenders with 14 nominations, tying “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations in Oscar history.

The 2017 awards are shaping up to be more diverse. “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” — all movies with predominantly black casts — received nominations for Best Picture. Also, for the first time, three black actors are nominated in one acting category. Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Related: More Diverse Oscar Nominations Revealed for 2017 Awards

All of the songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed: “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls,” and both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from the 14-time-nominated “La La Land.”

Related: Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars

See a list of the nominees in all the major categories below.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live