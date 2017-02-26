See the Big Winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 89th Annual Academy Awards are here, and we’ve got you covered with all the major winners from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 2017 Oscars, which began with a live rendition of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Justin Timberlake. Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend and Sting are also performing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In the film categories, “La La Land” leads the pack of contenders with 14 nominations, tying “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations in Oscar history.

The 2017 awards are shaping up to be more diverse. “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” — all movies with predominantly black casts — received nominations for Best Picture. Also, for the first time, three black actors are nominated in one acting category. Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

All of the songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed: “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls,” and both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from the 14-time-nominated “La La Land.”

See a list of the nominees in all the major categories below.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

