See the Big Winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 89th Annual Academy Awards are here, and we’ve got you covered with all the major winners from Hollywood’s biggest night.
Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 2017 Oscars, which began with a live rendition of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Justin Timberlake. Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend and Sting are also performing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
In the film categories, “La La Land” leads the pack of contenders with 14 nominations, tying “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations in Oscar history.
The 2017 awards are shaping up to be more diverse. “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” — all movies with predominantly black casts — received nominations for Best Picture. Also, for the first time, three black actors are nominated in one acting category. Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
Related: More Diverse Oscar Nominations Revealed for 2017 Awards
All of the songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed: “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls,” and both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from the 14-time-nominated “La La Land.”
Related: Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars
See a list of the nominees in all the major categories below.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter