Watch Justin Timberlake Perform ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ at the Oscars

Justin Timberlake kicked off the 89th Academy Awards with a fun, bouncy performance of his hit single, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie “Trolls.”
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” written by Timberlake for the animated film, is nominated for Best Original Song.
Watch Timberlake’s live rendition below.
The upbeat performance got the crowd going before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as host.
