Watch Justin Timberlake Perform ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ at the Oscars

Justin Timberlake kicked off the 89th Academy Awards with a fun, bouncy performance of his hit single, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie “Trolls.”

Así fue la presentación de Justin Timberlake para romper el hielo en la ceremonia #Oscars https://t.co/OlmQFCFCt6 pic.twitter.com/Op5lqq3mcO — Sopitas (@sopitas) February 27, 2017

That was the best #GRAMMYs opener I've seen in years…. #Oscars — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) February 27, 2017

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” written by Timberlake for the animated film, is nominated for Best Original Song.

Watch Timberlake’s live rendition below.

The upbeat performance got the crowd going before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as host.

This is a perfectly looped Jackie Chan GIF pic.twitter.com/weDQNjEfzQ — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) February 27, 2017

