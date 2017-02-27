Win Tickets to the Advanced Screening of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Listen nights to Britt Waters for your chance to win two tickets to the advanced screening in 3D IMAX of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on March 14 at the Regal Majestic Theater in Downtown Silver Spring.

See Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Josh Gad and more in this live-action retelling of the Disney animated classic from 1991.

Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” hits theaters nationwide March 17, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures