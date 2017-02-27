Looks Like Chrissy Teigen Fell Asleep at the Oscars

February 27, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: academy awards, Chrissy Teigen, Dana, Dana's Dirt, oscars

If you dozed off during the Academy Awards last night, you weren’t the only one.

During Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech, Chrissy Teigen appeared to be taking a little snooze on her husband’s shoulder.

The model has yet to respond to the photo that is now going viral, but she tends to be pretty outspoken (and hilarious) so I think we’ll find out what she has to say soon.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live