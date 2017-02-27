Looks Like Chrissy Teigen Fell Asleep at the Oscars

If you dozed off during the Academy Awards last night, you weren’t the only one.

During Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech, Chrissy Teigen appeared to be taking a little snooze on her husband’s shoulder.

The model has yet to respond to the photo that is now going viral, but she tends to be pretty outspoken (and hilarious) so I think we’ll find out what she has to say soon.

