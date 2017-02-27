Play Can’t Beat Kelly for an Escape Room Gift Card

February 27, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Can't Beat Kelly, Escape Room, The Tommy Show

Listen mornings to The Tommy Show for your chance to win $100 when you play Cant Beat Kelly! Win, lose, or draw — if you play you’ll take home a gift card for you and a friend to experience Escape Room!

This real life “Exit-Game” is a new kind of interactive experience where players are placed in a locked room and, using logic and teamwork, must discover a way out together!

Check out the three locations in Glover Park, Georgetown,and Alexandria for yourself, or win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of Escape Room

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live