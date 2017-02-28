A Hilarious Adele Parody for Everyone Who Struggles With Diet and Exercise

February 28, 2017 11:12 AM
My husband shared this Adele parody with me the other day and I’ve watched it several times. It’s so funny… and so real.

We are that couple that constantly complains about how much weight we’ve gained, how crappy we feel from eating too much pizza, and we are always committing ourselves to “starting the diet Monday.” This song speaks to us.

Enjoy!

Brilliant, right?

