Britney Spears is ‘Staying Motivated’ in the Gym

By Hayden Wright

Maintaining her successful Las Vegas residency calls for remaining in tip-top shape, and Britney Spears eagerly shared the process (and results) of her fitness regimen on social media.

In a video she tweeted, the “Toxic” singer does a kind of resistance lunge under the watchful eye of a trainer. Donning a tiny workout getup, Spears looks fit and healthy, ready to take on whatever 2017 has in store. She simply captioned the video “Staying motivated.”

Before her workout, Spears shared a photo in the same outfit, posing in front of a mountain range. Her feet are perched on a picket fence and she’s sticking her tongue out—Britney is living her best life.