Did Another Woman Come Between Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced earlier this week that they’re “taking respectful, loving space.” In other words, they broke up.

Did they just grow apart, or did she see this video of him canoodling with another woman and kick him to the curb?

The Daily Mail has footage of Orlando sitting next to Erin McCabe, the daughter of Global Green president Les McCabe. She had her hand on his face, they were whispering to each other, and they were later spotted dancing with each other. So far they have not responded to this story.

Orlando Bloom with brunette ahead of Katy Perry split

https://t.co/B1iAxUeDZm — Catering Now (@catering_now) March 2, 2017

