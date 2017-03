Lorde is back!

The singer made her return to music on Thursday by releasing a brand new song, “Green Light,” with an accompanying music video.

finally, here it is: the first single from my sophomore album, Melodrama… THIS IS GREEN LIGHT ❇️ https://t.co/chGRzjXdYs — Lorde (@lorde) March 2, 2017

The upbeat track is the New Zealand singer’s first single since 2014’s “Yellow Flicker Beat.”

