Snoop Dogg Announces Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour 2017

By Amanda Wicks

Snoop Dogg’s Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat extravaganza was supposed to be a two-day festival, but thanks overwhelming response he’s decided to expand it to a 16-city tour.

Related: Willie Nelson Shows Off Christmas Present from Snoop Dogg

The tour kicks off in Seattle, Washington on April 14th and lands in marijuana-friendly Colorado on 4/20. Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, Lil Uzi Vert, Berner and Flatbush Zombies will all perform throughout the string of dates with additional special performances promised for each stop.

So far, Snoop has only announced the first eight shows with eight more cities scheduled. Those who use the code MERRYJANE will receive advance access to ticket sales. For more information, visit Snoop Dogg’s marijuana lifestyle website MerryJane.com and check out the full list of cities below.

4/13 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

4/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/15 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

4/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

4/18 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

4/23 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tour Dates TBD

TBD – Salt Lake City, UT

TBD – Cedar Rapids, IA

TBD – Indianapolis, IN

TBD – Cincinnati, OH

TBD – Nashville, TN

TBD – Greensboro, NC

TBD – Charlotte, NC

TBD – Saint Augustine, FL

Never miss a tour date from Snoop Dogg with Eventful.