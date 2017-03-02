Tom Hanks Buys Espresso Machine for White House Press Corps

The beleaguered White House press corps has not had an easy time of it since Donald Trump took office, but their tireless work has not gone unnoticed.
Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has gifted the White House press corps with an espresso machine.
The note, which has a cartoon that depicts “Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners,” says:
To the White House Press Corps
Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.
Especially the Truth part.
Tom Hanks
The best part? This espresso machine replaces the one he gave to the reporters in 2010, when he toured the break room and noticed there wasn’t a coffee maker, The Hill reports.
