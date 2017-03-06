Alexandria City Public Schools Will Close for ‘A Day Without a Woman’

All public schools in Alexandria, Virginia, will be closed on Wednesday, March 8, the system announced Monday.

In a notice on the Alexandria City Public Schools’ website, Superintendent Alvin L. Crawley writes that more than 300 staff members in Alexandria requested the day off.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and women around the country are participating in a strike organized by the Women’s March on Washington called “A Day Without A Woman.”

The strike calls for women and allies to “act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.”

In the notice, Crawley says.

“It has come to our attention that as of today, more than 300 staff members have requested leave this Wednesday, March 8. Given the unusually high number of requests, this may be attributed to the observance of International Women’s Day. This day has also been deemed A Day Without Women…We have been closely monitoring requests for leave on March 8, including communicating with school leaders and our education association. S has decided to close schools for students for the day…The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction. It is not based on a political stance or position.”

The superintendent goes on to note that students won’t have to make up the day.

