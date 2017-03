Katy Perry posted a close up picture of quinoa in her teeth on Instagram over the weekend, also showing off her tooth jewelry.

She has a gold Nike symbol stuck to one of her teeth.

I think it looks like dental work or like she’s got something permanently on her teeth, but what do I know about style?

Currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth 🤔 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

What do you think, cute or not so much?

