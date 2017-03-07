Ben & Jerry’s Releases Cereal-Flavored Ice Cream

March 7, 2017 2:21 PM
You know how they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Yea, Ben & Jerry’s must have got the memo because they released ice cream that’ll make people feel like they’re eating cereal!

The company known for their tasty frozen options announced they’re rolling out cereal-flavored ice cream in shops across the country.

The three flavors include the Fruit Loot which is inspired by Fruity Pebbles, the Frozen Flakes inspired by Tony the Tiger’s Frosted Flakes, and Cocoa Loco inspired by Cocoa Pebbles.

If you want to try these new flavors you’ll have to head to your local Ben and Jerry’s as they’re only available in cone shops.

Happy eating!

Here’s an excerpt from the press release.

“Remember eating your favorite cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons in your PJs? We turned that nostalgic feeling into an ice cream. Introducing Cereal Splashback, 3 cereal milk ice cream flavors available only at your local Scoop Shop. Go ahead, let your inner child run wild!”

Read the full release here.

