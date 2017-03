New details have emerged from an autopsy of the British singer George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day at 53 years old.

Michael died of natural causes, the coroner confirmed.

Full statement from coroner on death of George Michael from natural causes pic.twitter.com/dBibEyOF5b — Richard Woodward (@WoodwardRJ) March 7, 2017

Singer George Michael died of natural causes, coroner says in statement – there will be no further inquest pic.twitter.com/tsAYhLpHSE — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 7, 2017

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

The initial postmortem was inconclusive.

